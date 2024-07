Sen. Bob Menendez lawyer tells jury in closing that prosecutors failed to prove a single charge

A lawyer for Sen. Bob Menendez on Tuesday urged jurors to acquit him of every charge at the Democrat's New York City corruption trial, saying federal prosecutors had failed to prove a single count beyond a reasonable doubt.

The attorney, Adam Fee, told the Manhattan federal court jury that there were too many gaps in evidence that prosecutors wanted jurors to fill in on their own to conclude crimes were committed or that Menendez accepted any bribes.

“The absence of evidence should be held against the prosecution,” he said. “There's zero evidence of him saying or suggesting that he was doing something for a bribe.”

And he defended over $100,000 in gold bars and more than $480,000 in cash found in an Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, home during a 2022 FBI raid, although he acknowledged of the valuables: “It's provocative. It's atypical.”

“Prosecutors have not come close to meeting their burden to show you that any of the gold or cash was given to Senator Menendez as a bribe,” Fee said.

“This is a case with a lot of inferences,” he said, suggesting there were large gaps in the evidence that was unsupported by emails, texts or other evidence.

After the jury was sent home Tuesday, Fee told Judge Sidney H. Stein that he was about halfway through a five-hour closing that will resume Wednesday morning. His closing will be followed by arguments from two other defense lawyers before prosecutors present a rebuttal argument. The jury is likely to get the case on Thursday.

Earlier Tuesday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul Monteleoni said in a closing statement that began Monday that the senator had engaged in “wildly abnormal” behavior in response to bribes, including trying to interfere in criminal cases handled by the top state and federal prosecutors in New Jersey.

Menendez, 70, has pleaded not guilty to charges that he accepted bribes including gold and envelopes of cash from 2018 to 2022 from three New Jersey businessmen who wanted his help in their business ventures.

His trial entered its ninth week on Monday.

Menendez is on trial with two of the businessmen — Wael Hana and Fred Daibes. Hana, who prosecutors say enlisted Menendez to help him gain and protect a monopoly on the certification of meat exported from the U.S. to Egypt, and Daibes, an influential real estate developer, have also both pleaded not guilty. A third businessman pleaded guilty and testified at the trial.

The nearly two-month corruption trial is nearing its conclusion. In their closing arguments, prosecutors went right at the New Jersey senator, saying Menendez sold his office to line his own pockets to the tune of hundreds of thousands of dollars NBC New York's Jonathan Dienst reports.

Monteleoni rejected attempts by the defense to make it seem that Menendez was unaware of efforts to get cash or favors from the businessmen by his then-girlfriend, Nadine Arslanian, who became his wife in fall 2020. Fee has argued that she went to great lengths to hide her financial troubles, including an inability to pay for her home, from Menendez.

To demonstrate his point that Menendez was in charge of bribery schemes, the prosecutor pointed to testimony about a small bell the senator allegedly used to summon his wife one day when he was outside with one of the businessmen and wanted her to bring him paper.

The bell “showed you he was the one in charge," Monteleoni said, "not a puppet having his strings pulled by someone he summons with a bell.”

The prosecution has rested in the bribery trial of New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez. The case is now in its seventh week, and prosecutors finished by trying to show jurors that the senator had a lot more cash store in his house than he ever withdrew from his bank account. News 4's Jonathan Dienst reports.

Nadine Menendez, 57, also is charged in the case, but her trial has been postponed while she recovers from breast cancer surgery.

Menendez has resisted calls, even by some prominent Democrats, that he resign, though he did have to relinquish his powerful post as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee after the charges were unveiled last fall.

Several weeks ago, Menendez filed to run for reelection this year as an independent.