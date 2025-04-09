Los Angeles’ top prosecutor Wednesday doubled down on his claim that Lyle and Erik Menendez have never taken full responsibility for their parents’ murders as he filed a motion in response to the defense attorneys on the resentencing matter for the brothers.

Ahead of Friday’s court hearing, during which the District Attorney’s office is set to ask a judge to withdraw the resentencing recommendation for the brothers, DA Nathan Hochman filed a response motion, saying “the Menendez brothers are still lying” nearly 35 years after gunning down their parents.

“They still falsely maintain that on Aug. 20, 1989, their parents were going to rush out of the family den with firearms and murder them,” Hochman said in the motion, saying the brothers still have not fully accepted their responsibility for the killings.

“Though this pathway to resentencing has been offered to the Menendez brothers, they have chosen to stubbornly remain hunkered down in their over 30-year-old bunker of lies, deceit, and denials,” Hochman added.

While bashing his predecessor George Gascon for failing to conduct the thorough review of the case before recommending the brothers be resentenced, the district attorney has maintained the prerequisite of any sentence reduction is complete accountability.

“To be truly rehabilitated, they must understand and acknowledge the lies they told to cover up and mitigate their murderous conduct,” the DA’s motion said.

As he listed out some of the lies that he said the brothers have yet to acknowledge, Hochman said “Erik and Lyle have not changed,” therefore not rehabilitated.

Hochman also pushed back against the defense’s claim that the new DA’s move was “political,” saying his office came to a different conclusion after a “substantial reevaluation of the entire case.”

“(The DA’s office reviewed” most of the over 50,000 pages of trial transcripts, thousands of pages of exhibit pleadings and prison records, hundreds of hours of videotaped testimony and interviews with the Menendez family members, defense counsel, prior prosecutors and law enforcement.”

The resentencing hearing is set to take place Friday morning.