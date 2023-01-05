Recalls

Mercedes Recalls Nearly 324,000 Vehicles Due to Engine Stalling

The recall covers a range of models from 2012 to 2020 model years.

Mercedes Car Logo Generic Stock
AP/File

Mercedes is recalling nearly 324,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the engines can stall while they're being driven.

The recall covers a range of models from the 2012 to 2020 model years including the ML550, ML350, AMG ML63, ML250, ML400, GLE450, GLE300, GLE350, GLE550, GLE400, AMG GLE43, and AMG GLE63.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted Thursday that water can accumulate in the spare tire wheel well and damage the fuel pump control unit. That can make the engines stall.

Dealers will check for water intrusion, install a drain plug and replace the fuel pump if needed. Owners will be notified by letter starting Feb. 21.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Mercedes says in documents that it's aware of 773 U.S. warranty claims, field reports, and service reports due to the problem. The company says it's not aware of any crashes or injuries caused by the defect.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

RecallscarsMercedes-Benz
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us