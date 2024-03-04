Mermaids, it is your merriest month, all March long, at Ventura Harbor Village

What to Know March is Mermaid Month in Ventura Harbor Village

Music, mermaid-inspired eats, photo backdrops, and other festive offerings will be available around the district all month

March 16 and 23, both Saturdays, have a few special events, including the opportunity to "Meet a Mermaid" from noon to 3 p.m.

A MERMAID'S MAP? It's likely not made of paper — a fold-out map would become rather soggy in the ocean — and we're not sure about the viability of an app at the bottom of the sea (and, indeed, how many bars a mermaid's phone even gets beneath the waves). But if the mythical beings did travel the ocean blue with charts or the sorts of tools that help them swim from Point A to Point B, we're fairly certain that Ventura Harbor Village is labeled as a prominent point of interest. That's due in large and lively part to what happens around the shopping destination each March, a month that is devoted to mermaids, mermaid-themed happenings, and mermaid-inspired eats, sights, and moments. March is Mermaid Month at the picturesque spot, and there are a couple of chances to meet a mermaid coming right up.

LOOK TO MARCH 16 and 23, two Saturdays, for the major Mermaid-y meet-ups. The "o-fish-al kick-off event" on March 16 will feature a dance party, a craft station, vendors, and an in-person mermaid from noon to 3 o'clock; the mermaid will return on March 23, along with the craft-making fun and a bubble dome. If you're swimming for the village on another day in March, you'll be able to try out a scavenger hunt and find mermaid-y meals and sips at select eateries (Boatyard Pub has a Siren Splash, while fish-zookies will up the oceanic vibe at Coastal Cone. Flap a fin and peruse all of the mermaid-focused high jinks, specials, and sights around the village now, a place that's on every mermaid's map, and calendar, come March.