Transportation Security Administration agents confiscated a myriad of unusual items at airport checkpoints around the country in 2021, including a "meth-rrito," chainsaw and bear spray.

The agency compiled a list of its "Top 10 Catches," and shared in a video posted to Twitter the strange things people tried to get through security.

The announcement came as the agency also reported a record-breaking number of firearms seized at U.S. airport in 2021, with a total of 5,972 guns found in carry-on bags. The agency said a firearm was detected for every 97,999 passengers screened last year, more than doubling the 2019 rate of one firearm detected for every 197,358 passengers.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Georgia topped the list for firearm discoveries with 507. Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and George Bush Intercontinental Airport, both in Texas, came in second and third with 317 and 245 guns found, respectively.

However, guns weren't the only dangerous items found at checkpoints. Here is the agency’s list of its most unusual finds for 2021:

1. Chainsaw - Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (Louisiana)

2. Gun-shaped wine holder – Sacramento International Airport (California)

3. Fireworks – Syracuse Hancock International Airport (New York)

4. Machete – Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (Washington D.C.)

5. Bear spray – Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport (Florida)

6. Cleaver – Harrisburg International Airport (Pennsylvania)

7. Firearm buckle – Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (Hawaii)

8. Meth burrito – William P. Hobby Airport (Texas)

9. Long-barreled, antique pistol – Newark Liberty International Airport (New Jersey)

10. Bullets in deodorant – Atlantic City International Airport (New Jersey)