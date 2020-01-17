Mexican Authorities Find Bodies of Missing Couple From Garden Grove

Authorities in Tijuana Friday reported finding the bodies of two victims who may be a couple reported missing out of Garden Grove.

"I don't have confirmation these are our victims," Garden Grove Police Department Lt. Carl Whitney said.

Investigators in Mexico have been tight-lipped about the investigation. But Whitney said he has seen reports from Mexican news sources that during the execution of a search warrant on the couple's property Friday, they found the bodies buried in a patio or courtyard area.

Authorities reportedly said they can't confirm the victims are Maria Lopez, 65, and Jesus Guillen, 70, Whitney said.

"They have not talked to our detectives," Whitney said of Tijuana investigators.

Lopez and Guillen drove a pickup to Tijuana last Friday to collect rent from tenants at properties in Mexico, Whitney said. The two were due back last Friday afternoon, but when their daughter could not get in touch with them, she called police about 7:10 p.m. last Friday, he said.

The daughter was tracking the two through a "find my phone" online service for iPhones, and it showed that the couple was still at their Tijuana property, but a relative there said they weren't around, Whitney said.

Then the phone went dead and she could not track them anymore, he said. The pickup was found near their property, he said.