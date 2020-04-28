Mexican Government Provides Guide to Transporting Remains Amid Pandemic

The Mexican Secretariat of Foreign Affairs released a guide to help families of people who die abroad transfer the remains back to their native country.

The guide aims to assuage concerns amid the COVID-19 global pandemic. It offers a list of steps to follow in the event of the death of a relative. It also provides information on the resources and support for relatives of the deceased.

To carry out the transfer process, the relatives of the deceased must follow these steps:

Contact the Mexican embassy or consulate closest to the place of death.

Make sure you have documentation for the deceased person on hand, as well as the place where the body is located and where you would like to transfer it in Mexico.

Present the required documentation and comply with the health regulations established both in Mexico and in the country where the death occurred.

If the person died from COVID-19, local authorities may provide special measures for the handling and release of the body.

In case the relatives of the deceased person need financial help for the transfer of the remains or ashes, they must show evidence to receive assistance through consular representations abroad.

These resources will cover only basic transfer services and embalming or cremation and will be delivered to service providers.

To access the guide in Spanish, click here.

To access the guide in English, click here.

You can also find more information here.