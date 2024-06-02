Voters struggle to cast ballots at the Los Angeles Mexican consulate

Tensions ran high outside the Mexican consulate in downtown Los Angeles today as crowds gathered hoping to participate in Mexico's historic presidential elections.

The scene was one of chaos and confusion as voters, many of whom had not pre-registered online, faced hurdles in their efforts to cast ballots.

Aury Mubarck, who arrived at the consulate at 5 AM, expressed her frustration with the disorganized process. "I think it should be better organized and, as Mexicans, we deserve the right to have better elections and a better process," said Murbarck.

Two separate queues snaked around the building, one for pre-registered voters and another for those who showed up overnight without prior registration. The frustration among the latter group mounted as they learned that only 1,500 ballots were available for non-registered voters.

Hundreds of people lines up the Consulate General of Mexico in Los Angeles hoping to cast their ballot in Mexico's historic presidential elections but many were confused after finding out there were only 1,500 ballots available for those who didn't register ahead of the election. Annette Arreola reports for the NBC4 News on June 2, 2024.

"It's too little! Only 1,500, that's nothing! At least 5,000, something like that," said one of the hopeful voters.

The consulate office is serving as an in-person polling station for thousands of Mexican nationals living in Los Angeles and voting abroad. Extra-territorial voting, introduced in 2006, saw more than 32,000 Mexican citizens vote from other countries that year. This year, applications to vote from abroad have surged to more than a quarter of a million, according to a report from UC San Diego.

The National Electoral Insititute (INE) reported that 258,461 people will be voting from abroad in this year's Mexican elections. Out of that total Mexican men requested registration in the Nominal List of Electorates Abroad through the following methods: 151,989 electronic, 56,249 postal, 15,723 in-person and 1,500 vote without registration at consular offices.

Elizabeth Cruz, voting in a Mexican presidential election for the first time, said she was motivated to vote due to the on going violence in Mexico. "There's a lot of violence, especially against women, and in general, with the cartels and all of that," she said, expressing her desire for a female leader to bring about positive change.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Anticipation is in the air in Mexico as the country anticipates a historic election in which a woman may be elected as president for the first time. Mekahlo Medina reports for the NBC4 News on June 2, 2024.

Mexican consulate officials highlighted another significant challenge: the electronic voting system, which is set to shut down precisely at 5:30 PM. This could leave many registered voters who are still in line without the opportunity to cast their ballots.

"The system shuts down automatically at 5:30," confirmed Leobardo Mendoza from the Mexican consulate. Officials have no control over the system and plan to escort the last group of voters inside by 5 PM to ensure they can vote.

Israel Concha, who traveled from Las Vegas, felt fortunate to have made it inside.

"We even picked the option of voting online, but there was a glitch with the system, so we did not qualify. Voting by mail also had problems, so this was the last option," said Concha.

For the crowds gathered today, the effort to vote is about having a say in their homeland's future, with so much at stake and the hope for a better tomorrow.