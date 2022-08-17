Mexico

U.S. State Department Issues Travel Warning for These States in Mexico

The Mexican government sent hundreds of troops to the border region last week after cars and businesses were set on fire in response to a series of arrests of drug cartel figures.

By Heather Navarro

Mexico City
Getty Images

The U.S. Department of State has reissued a travel warning Tuesday in multiple states in Mexico, alerting American visitors to the high risk of crime and kidnappings in regions of the country.

The State Department warns travelers about cartel-related crime as well.

The travel advisory comes on the heels of a shelter-in-place alert in the Tijuana region, where cartel violence erupted last week in response to a series of arrests of drug cartel figures.

Authorities on the California-Mexico border on high-alert after a wave of violence. Fear still lingering--as a music festival in rosarito draws in thousands of tourists. Darsha Philips reports for the NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Aug. 13, 2022.
Mexico sent hundreds of troops to the border region after cars, buses and businesses were set on fire. Images and videos shared on social media showed the chaos and destruction.

Aside from the warnings for everyday citizens, U.S. government employees have been direct to not travel alone, or to remote areas, avoid travel between cities after dark, and urged to use dispatched cars instead of taxis.

Here is a list of Mexican states where travel is not recommended:

Do Not Travel To:

Reconsider Travel To:

Exercise Increased Caution When Traveling To:

Exercise Normal Precautions When Traveling To:

View a travel advisory map of Mexico here.

The Department of State site recommends that if you do travel despite the warnings, you should follow these safety rules:

  • Keep traveling companions and family back home informed of your travel plans. If separating from your travel group, send a friend your GPS location. If taking a taxi alone, take a photo of the taxi number and/or license plate and text it to a friend.
  • Use toll roads when possible and avoid driving alone or at night. In many states, police presence and emergency services are extremely limited outside the state capital or major cities.
  • Exercise increased caution when visiting local bars, nightclubs, and casinos.
  • Do not display signs of wealth, such as wearing expensive watches or jewelry.
  • Be extra vigilant when visiting banks or ATMs.
  • Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive Alerts and make it easier to locate you in an emergency.
  • Follow the Department of State on Facebook and Twitter.
  • Follow the U.S. Embassy on Facebook and Twitter.
  • Review the Country Security Report for Mexico.
  • Prepare a contingency plan for emergency situations. Review the Traveler’s Checklist.

