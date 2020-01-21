Michael Avenatti Being Held in Same Cell That Housed ‘El Chapo,’ Lawyer Says

Michael Avenatti, the one-time attorney to Stormy Daniels, is being held in a federal jail cell once occupied by the Mexican drug kingpin Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán, Avenatti's lawyer said in a court filing Monday.

In a letter to a federal judge in New York requesting that his client be moved to Metropolitan Correctional Center's general population, lawyer Scott Srebnick also noted that Avenatti has been sleeping under three blankets because the temperature in his cell "feels like it is in the mid-40s."

Avenatti, who faces charges of wire fraud, identity theft and trying to embezzle $4 million from a paraplegic man whom he represented, was arrested last week by the IRS on accusations that he violated his bail conditions.

Avenatti has denied the allegations against him "vehemently, every chance he gets," another lawyer, H. Dean Steward, has said.

