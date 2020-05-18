Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama Joined by Barack for Online Reading Series

Michelle Obama has been reading midday Monday for the past several weeks in support of families with small children at home during the coronavirus pandemic

Barack and Michelle Obama
JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images

Michelle Obama was joined by a famous fellow reader Monday on her popular online series “Mondays With Michelle Obama.”

The former first lady first read “The Giraffe Problem,” by Jory John and Lane Smith. Then she was joined by Barack Obama, seen over the weekend addressing the country's high school graduating class, as they took turns — the former president even barked at one point — on Julia Sarcone-Roach's “A Bear Ate Your Sandwich.”

Michelle Obama has been reading midday Monday for the past several weeks in support of families with small children at home during the coronavirus pandemic. Books she has featured include Julia Donaldson's ”The Gruffalo" and Eric Carle's “The Hungry Caterpillar.”

Next Monday, she will bring on a pair of non-readers — the family's dogs, Bo and Sunny — for the canine-appropriate “Can I Be Your Dog?”, by Troy Cummings.

The series can be viewed on the Facebook and YouTube pages of PBS Kids and on the Facebook page of the Obamas' publisher, Penguin Random House.

