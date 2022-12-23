Michigan Mom is Arrested and Accused of Sending Harassing Texts to Her Daughter

A Michigan woman was arrested after she sent months of harassing text messages to two teenagers, including her daughter, officials said Thursday.

Kendra Gail Licari, 42, of Mount Pleasant, was charged with two counts of stalking a minor and two counts of communicating with another to commit a crime, according to an Isabella County arrest warrant authorized Dec. 8.

"Shocked and saddened, then quickly back to the students, because as educators, our students' physical, mental, social and emotional well-being and learning is our focus, our No. 1 priority," Beal City Public Schools Superintendent William Chilman IV told NBC News in a statement Thursday, summing up his reaction to Licari's arrest.

From Sept. 13, 2021, to Feb. 20, Licari sent hundreds of "mean" text messages to her daughter and a boy she had been dating, Isabella County Sheriff Michael Main wrote in a report. Some referred to the teens by derogatory names.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"The messages are specific in nature indicating that they may be from someone who they know," according to the report.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com