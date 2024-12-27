Brown shares hilarious story of babysitting Pistons' Bickerstaff

If anyone has stories to tell about Pistons coach J. B. Bickerstaff, it’s coach Mike Brown.

Prior to the Kings’ heartbreaking 114-113 loss to Detroit on Thursday at Golden One Center, Brown told reporters a story of when he babysat Bickerstaff.

Yes, once upon a time, long before they began their respective NBA coaching journeys, Brown babysat Bickerstaff – and it wasn’t always the easiest job.

“I got all types of stories of J. B.,” Brown told reporters. “I used to actually babysit him when he was in middle school and high school.”

It especially wasn’t a walk in the park for Brown when Bickerstaff’s parents went out of town.

“I’ll never forget [when] his parents went out of town one time,” Brown recalled. “I didn’t necessarily have to stay in the house, but I had to go check on him at the house when they were gone.

“They had a party, and we had to figure it out. We did. But great, great guy. Great kid growing up, too. [It was] a lot of fun to be around their family, [and] I had a lot of memorable moments with him.”

Brown added that he and Bickerstaff cleaned up all traces of the house party in hopes of not getting caught.

“We covered it up as best we could,” Brown added. “We were both scared, to say the least. I don’t think his older brother was scared too often. But J. B. and I were very, very frightful.”

Brown added that Bickerstaff, who began his coaching career with the then Charlotte Bobcats in 2004 and is son of former NBA coach Bernie Bickerstaff, is a “fantastic” man and “high-character” guy.

In early July, Bickerstaff became the Pistons’ head coach after four seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

And, as a good story teller, Brown didn’t forget to answer whether or not he attended the Bickerstaff’s house party.

“I thought about it,” Brown said laughingly.

