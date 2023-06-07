Mike Pence launches his 2024 GOP presidential bid

Former Vice President Mike Pence, who certified the 2020 election results under threat from supporters of then-President Donald Trump, kicked off a bid for the Oval Office on Wednesday.

On his 64th birthday, Pence, the former Indiana governor and six-term congressman, released a launch video taking whacks at President Joe Biden by name and Trump by implication.

"President Joe Biden and the radical left have weakened America at home and abroad," Pence says in a self-narrated 2½-minute montage of Americana. "We can turn this country around. But different times call for different leadership."

Turning more squarely toward the oft-spiteful Trump, Pence adds, "Today, our party and our country need a leader that will appeal, as Lincoln said, to the better angels of our nature."

He is scheduled to speak to supporters in Des Moines later in the day.

