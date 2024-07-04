‘Military Days' begin at the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway

What to Know Through July 31, 2024

The attraction will waive admission for U.S. military personnel ("active, former, and retired") all July long

Family and friends — up to four people — accompanying the military member will enjoy discounted admission

FOURTH OF JULY? It's a very high-in-the-sky time, with flags fluttering over our heads, fireworks booming in the distance, and all sorts of flyovers, the kinds that often involve vintage aircraft, taking place at various events. You might also say that the whole month of July has some high-in-the-sky energy, thanks to the fact that the seventh month is when the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway celebrates Military Days. This is when the midcentury attraction, which whisks (really and truly whisks) riders from the hot desert valley up, up, up to an area known for its cool alpine atmosphere, honors members of the military and those who have served with free admission. "Spouses of deployed military members, as well as military widows and widowers, also qualify for the promotion," shares the tram staff.

THROUGH JULY 31: What can you enjoy once you're at Mountain Station, which sits just over 8,500 feet, elevation-wise? There are lots and lots of hiking trails to explore around Mount San Jacinto State Park; that "lots and lots" is no exaggeration, given that there are 50 miles of trails to tromp along. Guided Nature Walks are also a summer Sunday favorite, if you'd like an in-the-know wilderness buff to tell you about the area in a fascinating, in-depth way. And both Peaks Restaurant and Pines Café remain open through the summer months, if you need a little get-up-and-go grub before putting a couple of miles on the trails.

THANK YOU: This show of gratitude to the members of our military is an annual tram tradition, and that it kicks off just as Independence Day arrives makes it all the more moving. Find out more now about the free admission, the discount that's available for "up to four" additional guests, and visiting information, too.