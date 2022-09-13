Police Find Stolen Minivan With 2-Year-Old Boy Inside

A 2-year-old boy who was in a minivan when it was stolen Tuesday at a Buena Park school has been found, police said Tuesday.

The child was in the 2017 Toyota Sienna when it was stolen at about 9:30 a.m. at Emery School in the 8600 Somerset Street. The mother of the boy, who was left in the car with the engine running and the keys inside, called police.

Authorities issued an Amber Alert in an effort to find the boy and asked anyone who sees the van to call 911.

That's what a woman did after finding the child, sweating and screaming, about 90 minutes later alone in the minivan with its door open in Stanton, police said

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

At about noon, police tweeted that the boy and the minivan were located. The child was reunited with family members.

The woman's credit card was used at a nearby store, police said. Two people were taken into custody in connection with the use of the card.