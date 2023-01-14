Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel Crowned Miss Universe 2022

And the winner of the 2022 Miss Universe pageant is...Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel.

The beauty queen, a 28-year-old fashion designer, secured the title Jan. 14 at the annual international competition, which was held this year in New Orleans and aired on the Roku Channel.

According to her Miss Universe profile, R'Bonney is the lead sewing instructor at Magpies & Peacocks, a Houston based non-profit design house that is dedicated to using "Fashion As A Force For Good" through sustainability and community impact. She is the first Filipino-American to win Miss USA and her mission is "for women and young girls to see themselves in her, and feel inspired to conquer their goals by owning who they are."

More than 80 women competed for the title of Miss Universe 2022. The first runner-up was Amanda Dudamel of Venezuela while the second runner-up went to Andreina Martinez Founier of the Dominican Republic. Other finalists hailed from Puerto Rico and Curacao.

R'Bonney succeeds last year's winner, Harnaaz Sandhu of India, and Miss Universe 2020, Andrea Meza of Mexico.

TV personality Jeannie Mai and model Olivia Culpo—Miss Universe 2012—co-hosted the 2022 pageant, which aired on the Roku Channel. Before the winner was announced, the contestants showcased colorful, chic looks in the evening gown and swimwear contests, while also modeling radiant styles in a national costume show.