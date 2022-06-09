Missing ‘Baby Holly' Found ‘Alive and Well' 40 Years After Parents' Remains Discovered in Texas

A news conference is expected Thursday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. CT in Austin. It will be streamed live at the top of this article.

A baby girl who went missing four decades ago after her parents were found slain in Texas has finally been found and is "alive and well," investigators say.

Tina and Harold Clouse Jr., were found dead in a wooded area in Houston in 1981 but their names were unknown until genetic research revealed their identities last year, according to a news release from Texas prosecutors. The Florida couple had died from an apparent homicide but their baby, Holly Marie, was never found.

Relatives have been searching for answers since the disappearance but finally got a break in the case after four decades.

"Baby Holly has been located alive and well and is now 42 years of age," prosecutors said in a news release. "Holly has been notified of the identities of her biological parents and has been in contact with her extended biological family and they hope to meet in person soon.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said he was "extremely proud of the exceptional work done" to unite the family.

Prosecutors did not say where Holly was located and the circumstances of her upbringing.

"Thank you to all of the investigators for working so hard to find Holly. I prayed for them day after day and that they would find Holly and she would be alright," said Donna Casasanta, Holly's grandmother."

The investigation into the murders of Holly's biological parents is ongoing. Anyone with information about their deaths is asked to contact the Texas Attorney General's Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit at coldcaseunit@oag.texas.gov.