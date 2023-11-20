Crime and Courts

Missing Florida mom found dead in estranged husband's storage unit

Shakeira Yvonne Rucker, 37, was found dead Saturday in a storage unit in Apopka

A missing Florida woman was found dead in her estranged husband's storage unit, authorities said.

Shakeira Yvonne Rucker, 37, was found dead Saturday in a storage unit on Wiggins Road in Apopka, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday on Facebook. The sheriff's office is investigating Rucker’s case as a homicide.

“This is not the update we wanted to be giving you all today,” Sheriff John Mina said at a news conference Sunday, adding that the story has had a lot of “twists and turns” over the last week and covered many jurisdictions.

Read the full story on NBC News.com here.

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
