NFL

Missing Former NFL Player Louis Nix Found Dead in Florida

Nix’s death was confirmed by his mother after a vehicle matching his car’s description was pulled from a retention pond in Jacksonville near his apartment

NFL: AUG 18 Texans Training Camp
Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former NFL defensive lineman Louis Nix was found dead Saturday at the age of 29, days after being reported missing in Jacksonville, Florida.

Nix’s death was confirmed by his mother after authorities pulled a vehicle matching his car’s description from a retention pond near his apartment, according to NBC affiliate WTLV. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it was looking for Nix after he was reported missing Wednesday.

The department tweeted late Saturday that Nix had been “located” but did not provide further details. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to an NBC News request for comment on Sunday.

U.S. & World

spring training Feb 17

MLB Spring Training 2021 Guide: Here We Go!

2 hours ago

Trump Set to Return to the Spotlight With CPAC Speech in Orlando

It is not clear if a cause of death has been determined.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Read the full story from NBCNews.com here

This article tagged under:

NFL
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State Black History Month U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us