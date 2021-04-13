Los Angeles

Missing Hiker Found After San Gabriel Mountains Search

The hiker sent a photo to a friend before becoming lost and search-and-rescue teams hope avid hikers can identify the location.

By Associated Press

LASD

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said a missing hiker was found after asking other hikers with experience in the Mount Waterman area of the San Gabriel Mountains to help locate him Tuesday.

The hiker sent a photo to a friend before becoming lost and search-and-rescue teams hope avid hikers can identify the location.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

A caller reported the hiker missing at 6 p.m. Monday, saying his 45-year-old friend sent a text advising he was lost and his cellphone was dying.

***Are You an Avid Hiker in the Mount Waterman Area?*** #LASD Search and Rescue (SAR) Teams need your help locating a...

Posted by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on Tuesday, April 13, 2021

The hiker’s car was then found near the Buckhorn Campground, roughly 25 miles northeast of downtown Los Angeles. It was not known which trail he took from there.

The photo shows the hiker from the knees down, apparently on a precipice with a canyon below and slopes in the distance.

coronavirus 11 hours ago

Pfizer CEO Says Company Can Deliver 10% More Doses to the U.S. by the End of May Than Previously Agreed

Make It 13 hours ago

#BecauseIWasWhite: Alexis Ohanian Recalls Being Found by a Police Officer Drunk and High Asleep in His Car in College

kristin smart 13 hours ago

Person of Interest in 1996 Disappearance of Calif. College Student in Custody

The legs are very dirty, possibly from a wildfire burn area, the department said.

Weather over the mountain range was very cloudy Tuesday as a deep marine layer pushed far in from the ocean.

By late Tuesday, sheriff's headquarters announced the man had been found, but did not share details.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Los Angelesmissinghiker
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us