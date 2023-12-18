Missouri funeral home gave family their loved one's brain in cardboard box, lawsuit says

A Missouri family says that when they went to a funeral home to pick up their loved one's ashes, they were given an urn along with a cardboard box containing something they did not expect: the man's brain.

The family of Frederick Dean Love Jr., 68, said the ordeal last year has left them suffering from severe emotional trauma and depression, according to a lawsuit filed in October in the Circuit Court of St. Louis City.

Love's stepdaughter said she still has severe headaches after she was exposed to a toxic embalming chemical used on the brain, the suit stated.

The family said they immediately realized something was wrong when they arrived at Simpson Funeral Home chapel for an open-casket service on Oct. 3, 2022. Love had died on Sept. 25, 2022, after collapsing at his Missouri home.

One of Love's stepchildren noticed that his skin "was a bruised purple color," the lawsuit stated, blaming it on "poor embalming practices."

