Congress

Mitch McConnell Hospitalized After Fall at DC Hotel

The Senate minority leader was reportedly at a private dinner when he tripped and fell.

By Staff Reports

Mitch McConnell
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell was hospitalized Wednesday night after he tripped and fell during a private dinner at a Washington D.C. hotel.

The extent or nature of his injuries was not immediately disclosed.

PunchBowl News was the first to report the news.

“This evening, Leader McConnell tripped at a local hotel during a private dinner. He has been admitted to the hospital where he is receiving treatment," a McConnell spokesman confirmed to NBC News.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

CongressMitch McConnellUS Senate
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us