WONDERS, BOTH LARGE AND LITTLE: We're not sure how many Modesto-grown almond blossoms it would take to fully cover Horsetail Fall, the spectacular waterfall found in Yosemite Valley. It might be billions of flowers, we suspect, given the fall's massive size and the tiny nature of the wee and wonderful buds. But here's something rather magical to ponder: Road-trippers often visit Yosemite and Modesto during the same gadabout, and, if that gadabout occurs in late February, it is often due to wonders, both large and little. For that's when Horsetail Fall looks like fire, due to the light of the setting sun each afternoon over two or three weeks. That's also about the exact time when almond blossoms around the Modesto area begin to burst, a fluttery show of pretty and petite petals. If you're thinking of heading to Yosemite in late February — and you know you'll require a reservation to enter the national park on select dates — consider toodling through Modesto before or after, which will be feeling the flower power.

ALMOND BLOSSOM CRUISE TIME: Modesto's orchard-based extravaganza begins in mid-February each year, with a conclusion around the middle of March. Visit Modesto has a downloadable map of the places full of petals, but if you want to go for an audio tour, there's a guide from Wayfarer for $15. Some local hotels get into the pre-spring swing with overnight packages themed to the blossom show, too. There are thousands of acres of fruiting trees in the region, so your best bet is to visit Visit Modesto's helpful online tips about the Almond Blossom Cruise and everything associated with the spectacular stretch. Those tips include suggestions for local restaurants, activities made for kids, and musical treats, too. We're rolling into California's colorful flower season, and while the desert wildflowers are always up first, you can bet that the blossoms of Modesto will be bewitching visitors long before winter concludes.