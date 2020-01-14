Mom Arrested After Allegedly Making Bomb Inside Fla. Walmart, Deputies Say

A Florida woman found herself behind bars this weekend after police say she was caught making a bomb inside the aisles of a Walmart.

NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reports the incident took place Saturday inside the store outside Tampa, when a security guard saw 37-year-old Emily Stallard roaming the aisles for over an hour with her son.

Deputies say the guard told them Stallard was acting “suspicious” and began to watch her closely while alerting an off-duty state officer in the store. The two men were able to stop the woman just as she allegedly was about to light the wick of a candle that was built into a jar that had nails and alcohol inside.

“This shows how important it is that if you see something out of place, say something,” Hillsborough Sheriff Spokesperson Amanda Granit told the station. “Your actions and what you saw could really make a huge difference, as it did in this case.”

Stallard was charged with several counts, including arson and child endangerment. She was also charged with resisting arrest after allegedly spitting on an officer while being arrested. It is not clear if she has an attorney.