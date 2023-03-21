Monterey Bay Aquarium's ‘Shrimp Week' Is a Really Big Deal

What to Know Monterey Bay Aquarium is sharing shrimp-based info on its social pages through March 25

A quiz to discover your "inner shrimp" and other lighthearted learning moments are part of the event, as is a peaceful video spotlighting the spot prawn

Text 844-786-2927 for daily shrimp-themed text messages

ENTERING MONTEREY BAY AQUARIUM, you might be inclined to visit the celebrated southern sea otters first, or perhaps those ultra-shiny sardines (a solid choice, given the canning history of the area), or even the elegant octopuses (or octopi, if that's your preferred way of grouping these tentacled wonders together). But making for the habitat that features the crustaceans, specifically the regal representatives of the shrimp realm? That may not be first on your list of must-visits, but maybe it should be. After all, the incredible critters are fascinating in their complexity, and taking a dive into their sheer shrimpiness can be an edifying experience. And to help us grow our shrimply smarts? The acclaimed Cannery Row aquarium is throwing a lighthearted but fact-tastic Shrimp Week on its social pages, all to let us know what a big deal these diminutive dazzlers really are.

MEET YOUR INNER SHRIMP: Who is the crustacean that helps form your character? You can find that out via a shrimp personality quiz. There are also shrimp limericks to lend cheer, a cheeky sing-a-long spin on "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch," and a video that features the spectacular spot prawn (be aware that it may summon an especially serene mood). Any ocean enthusiast surely has to applaud a week-long spotlight being given over to these bewitching beasties, especially when that attention is so engaging and full of good-natured humor. For more good nature, swim by the Monterey Bay Aquarium site now for other thrills, and krills, during Shrimp Week.