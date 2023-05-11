Prosecutors Expand Federal Corruption Investigation Into Sen. Bob Menendez

Another round of federal grand jury subpoenas went out this week in connection with the ongoing corruption investigation into New Jersey Sen. Robert Menendez.

Two sources familiar with the matter said at least one powerful New Jersey politician, North Bergen Mayor Nicholas Sacco, was among those to receive a subpoena.

A spokesperson for the mayor said, "As they always have, Mayor Sacco and the Township of North Bergen will comply with any inquiry they receive from law enforcement and will cooperate fully."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

For months, Menendez has been under criminal investigation as to whether he and his wife improperly took cash and gifts from the owners of an Edgewater halal meat business IS EG Halal.

The Democratic senator and the company’s owners have denied any wrongdoing.

“I know of an investigation. Don’t know the scope or the subjects and of course stand ready to help authorities when and if they ask any questions,” Menendez said in October.

A Menendez spokesman declined additional comment for this story.

The two sources said the newly issued subpoenas – including the one delivered to Sacco – are unrelated to any allegations involving the meat company and the senator.

The sources said the subpoenas in part seek information about some legislative changes in New Jersey, but they did not offer details. Sacco’s spokesman said "We do not feel that it would be appropriate to offer any additional comment at this time."

The subpoena issued to Sacco came one day after he was reelected mayor.

The fund was set up to hep pay attorney fees in connection with a federal criminal investigation in connection with a Weehawken meat company that won an exclusive contract with the government of Egypt. NBC New York's Jonathan Dienst reports.

As for Menendez and IS EG Halal, questions continue to swirl as to how the Edgewater business won an exclusive worldwide contract with Egypt for Islamic certification of imports — as numerous other firms suddenly had their contracts cancelled back in 2019.

Sources said some officials at the U.S. Department of Agriculture were among those who raised concerns about how the contract was awarded to a New Jersey firm with little prior experience.

Numerous sources said Menendez’s wife is friends with the IS EG owners. The senator is chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee, which oversees billions in aid to Egypt.

As more questions swirl regarding this latest investigation involving Sen. Menendez, a lawyer for a New Jersey halal company confirmed his client and the business are subjects of the investigation.

Lawyers for IS EG have denied any wrongdoing and the owners have said they won the contract with Egypt on merit. But other firms in the industry are raising questions.

“This was an unfortunate decision, as all of us certifiers lost our authorizations to provide Halal certification for Egypt. This had a severe impact on the industry,” the USA Halal Chamber of Commerce said in a statement.

In April, Menendez said he was opening a legal defense fund to help pay defense lawyers in connection with the ongoing investigation.

A spokesman for U.S. Attorney Damian Williams and an FBI spokesman both declined to comment. A spokesperson at the USDA did not return calls for comment.