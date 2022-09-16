Mother Charged After Her Second 6-Week-Old Dies as a Result of Co-Sleeping

An Ohio mother was charged with involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment after her 6-week-old died as a result of co-sleeping almost a year to the date that another child also died at 6 weeks old as a result of co-sleeping, prosecutors said.

Brooke Hunter was warned of the dangers of co-sleeping following the first infant's death, Amy Clausing, an assistant prosecuting attorney with the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office, said in a statement.

"Because of the prior incident, the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office ruled the second child’s death a homicide," the statement said.

About 3,500 infants die of sleep-related causes each year in the United States, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

