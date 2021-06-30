What to Know Three children, all under age 5, were found dead in a bedroom Monday at an East Los Angeles home.

Their 28-year-old mother was charged with three counts of murder.

Details about a cause of death have not been released.

The mother of three children found dead at an East Los Angeles home was charged Wednesday with three counts of murder.

Sandra Chico, 28, faces three counts each of murder and assault on a child causing death. Her arraignment was continued to July 21.

Bail was set at $6 million. It was not immediately clear whether she has an attorney.

Deputies launched a suspicious death investigation Monday after the children were discovered unresponsive in the home by some relatives. The victims, ages 4, 3 and 1 month, were found in a bedroom at the home in the 600 block of Ferris Avenue.

Deputies responded to the home after a rescue call, indicating the children were not breathing. Paramedics responded, but the children — a girl and two boys — died at the scene.

The children were identified Tuesday by the coroner as Mia Camila Rodriguez, 4, Mason Mateo Rodriguez, 3, and Milan Mateas Rodriguez, 1 month. A family member told NBCLA that the youngest child was 6 months old.

The children's paternal grandmother, Rosabla Castillo, speaking Spanish, called it a great loss for their family. She told NBCLA Chico had been suffering from depression following the birth of her youngest child.

Details about a cause of death were not immediately available. NBCLA reached out to the coroner's office Wednesday, but was told the examination is pending.

The children's uncle arrived at the scene as their mother was taken into custody Monday.

"She would do anything for those kids," said Arturo Cerezo. "That's what's so hard to understand. What happened?"

Candles, flowers and other items were left outside the home in memory of the children. Neighbors gathered there Tuesday night for a vigil.

Preliminary information revealed no prior reports of abuse or child neglect to this location or the involved individual, the sheriff's department said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.