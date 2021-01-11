Mother of 6 Gives Birth, Then Dies From COVID-19 Complications 3 Days Later

As of this week, according to official figures from the California Department of Health, more than a million of the COVID-19 cases in the state are Latino, and up to 12,800 have not survived, as is the case of the mother of a family who lost her battle just as she gave birth to her sixth child.

The baby is still hospitalized because she arrived in the world before her time, and is in good health, but her father is devastated, as you can imagine, but with hopes of continuing with the mission that his wife instilled in him.

At 37 years of age, Verónica González Guevara, had achieved what many would like, a beautiful family with her adolescent love, and a baby that was about to be born, but COVID-19 arrived with force right in the last weeks into your pregnancy.

"On January 2, I had to take her to the hospital because the cough was too much, and since she was pregnant we wanted the baby to be checked," said Jorge Girón, Verónica's husband.

Because her baby's oxygen decreased with her illness, doctors had to induce her labor. On January 4 little Imani was born, and her mother died three days later.

She (Imani) is going to know many things, that her mother was great, that her mother loved her since she found out that she was coming," said Girón.

Her other children will also have a light that will illuminate them forever, their father said.

"As there are many, there are five, now there are six, we always told them that they are a team and that the day we were absent they always had to stay united," added Girón.

It is too early to know exactly what complications Veronica suffered, but as Dr. Daisy Dodd explained, in general, a pregnant woman's body is under more stress because she is working for two people.

"Most of them are fine, but obviously if you have a medical predisposition, during pregnancy it can get much more severe," said Dodd.

That is why they could be more susceptible if they become infected with COVID-19.

"Two complications that we sometimes see during pregnancy is gestational diabetes and the other that we see is hypertension or high blood pressure, which we call pre-eclampsia," said Dr. Dodd.

According to relatives, Mrs. Verónica suffered from gestational diabetes.

Girón now hopes to instill in their children the mission that her mother had in life.

"In our community we helped pregnant women by bringing diapers, milk or whatever was needed," he said.

Family members opened a GoFundMe account in the name of Verónica Guevara Girón to cover funeral expenses.

Dr. Dodd continues to recommend that we not lower our guard and even with friends and acquaintances we keep our distance and wear face masks.