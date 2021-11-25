Mother Who Gave Birth on a Plane Thanks First Responders Who Delivered Baby

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

A mother who gave birth to her first child on an airplane was reunited just days before Thanksgiving with the first responders who helped her safely deliver the baby.

Liliana Castañeda and her husband, Edgar Acevedo, were on a Delta Air Lines flight heading home to North Carolina from Mexico on Nov. 14 when Castañeda started having contractions. Her water broke an hour into the flight.

A nurse on board helped Castañeda for more than three hours until the plane landed at the Atlanta International Airport.

Castañeda was expecting her baby to arrive on Dec. 23, "but she came out early," the mother told WRAL, NBC's affiliate in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Meet our newest baby on board✈️ On Nov. 14, Liliana began having contractions and baby began her initial descent into the world mid-flight. Once they landed, #ATLAirport’s @AtlantaFireRescue helped deliver Analia. Congrats and welcome to the newest member of our ATL flight club. pic.twitter.com/LWfyXGdwBz — Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) November 24, 2021

