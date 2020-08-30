Kidnapping

Mother Who Tried to Shoot, Fight Off Kidnapper Gets Child Back

The woman grabbed a suspect's gun and pulled the trigger, but it did not go off, police in Chamblee, Georgia said

Baby Mateo Alejandro Montufar-Barrera and his mother.
FBI Atlanta

A woman who tried unsuccessfully to shoot and fight off a kidnapper was reunited with her one-year-old boy Saturday, police in suburban Atlanta said.

The kidnapping took place about 12:30 p.m. in Chamblee, Georgia, when an Acura SUV drove up to the victim, who was not identified, as she was walking home with baby Mateo Alejandro Montufar-Barrera in a stroller, according to statements from Chamblee police and the FBI.

The driver got out, pointed a gun to her hip, looked in the stroller and tried to grab the boy, police said. The mother got a hold of the gun and tried to shoot the man, but the weapon didn't fire, they said.

U.S. & World

Portland 11 hours ago

1 Killed as Trump Supporters, Protesters Clash in Portland

coronavirus 17 hours ago

Virus Updates: FDA, CDC Credibility at Risk After Blunders; Ariz. Death Toll Hits 5,000

Another suspect got out of the passenger side of the SUV and grabbed Montufar-Barrera before getting back in the vehicle with the baby as the mother faced off with the other man, Chamblee police said.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Kidnappinggeorgiamother
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us