Mother Who Tried to Shoot, Fight Off Kidnapper Gets Child Back

A woman who tried unsuccessfully to shoot and fight off a kidnapper was reunited with her one-year-old boy Saturday, police in suburban Atlanta said.
The kidnapping took place about 12:30 p.m. in Chamblee, Georgia, when an Acura SUV drove up to the victim, who was not identified, as she was walking home with baby Mateo Alejandro Montufar-Barrera in a stroller, according to statements from Chamblee police and the FBI.
The driver got out, pointed a gun to her hip, looked in the stroller and tried to grab the boy, police said. The mother got a hold of the gun and tried to shoot the man, but the weapon didn't fire, they said.
Another suspect got out of the passenger side of the SUV and grabbed Montufar-Barrera before getting back in the vehicle with the baby as the mother faced off with the other man, Chamblee police said.
