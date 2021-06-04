missing person

Mother Who Went Missing from Connecticut Home a Year Ago Found Safe

The 53-year-old woman has been missing since April 8, 2020

choe1
Jonathan Choe

A Connecticut woman has been found alive and safe more than a year after she disappeared from her home, leaving all her belongings behind.

Monica Decker, 53, had been missing since April 8, 2020, when she was seen leaving the house she shared with her adult son in Bridgeport.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Her daughter, Sheila Yasin, posted on Facebook Wednesday, June 3, 2021, the good news that her mother had been found safe and alive. She added that her mother had lost weight and is in the hospital, but that she is recovering.

Bridgeport Oct 8, 2020

‘Like a Bad Movie:' Daughter Begs for Answers 6 Months After CT Mom Vanishes

Delaware County May 17

46-Year-Old Cold Case of Missing Pa. Teen Now a Homicide Investigation

According to Detective Kenneth McKenna with the Bridgeport Police Department, Monica was located on May 31, 2021. He confirmed to Dateline that there was “no criminal aspect to her disappearance” and that he will not be releasing any further information regarding the incident.

Monica’s family has been searching for her for more than a year, hoping for the best but fearing the worst, telling Dateline last year that it was not like her to disappear without telling someone.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here

This article tagged under:

missing personConnecticut
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us