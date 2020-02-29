Mission Beach

Motorized Scooter Ban Goes into Effect Saturday

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto, Gaby Rodriguez and NBC 7 Staff

Sign at La Jolla SHores
Artie Ojeda

The San Diego City Council approved in January the ban of motorized scooters on city’s boardwalks, that ban went into effect on Saturday.

Signs went up in La Jolla in February warning beachgoers that motorized scooters and other devices were prohibited. Signs have yet to go up at Mission Beach, but NBC 7 did spot two officers conducting a speed survey Saturday morning.

“It is so easy to hit somebody. We were always worried about someone's dog or child coming out in front of us,” said Mark Anderson, a San Diego resident who was happy about the ban taking effect.

Today marks the first day of the scooter ban on the Mission Beach boardwalk. No scooters sightings yet!

Posted by Gaby Rodriguez on Saturday, February 29, 2020

There will be a 30-day grace period before police begin issuing citations, according to the San Diego Police Department.

“We’ll have a 30-day grace period, essential, where we come out and do education. We will be making enforcement stops. However, they will result in written warning as opposed to actual traffic citations,” SDPD traffic officer Anthony Obregon said.

After the grace period citations will cost violators $250, Obregon said.

In July 2019, new dockless bike and scooter rules were implemented in the city, including speed limits and geofencing banned areas.

At the start of the new year, Lime Scooter pulled its devices from San Diego, as well as 11 other markets.

