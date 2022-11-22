Virginia

Multiple Fatalities, Injuries Reported in Active Shooting in Virginia Walmart

As of 12:00 a.m., it remained unclear just how many people were killed or injured in the shooting.

By Gerardo Pons

Police in Chesapeake, Virginia responded to an active shooting situation at a Walmart that has left multiple fatalities and injuries, local police said Tuesday night.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Walmart on Sam’s Circle around 10:15 p.m. and as soon as they arrived they found evidence of a shooting, Chesapeake police spokesman Leo Kosinski said in a briefing.

Kosinski said they believe that no more than 10 people have died. Authorities also believe the single shooter is dead.

A massive police presence could be seen outside the store. Authorities said the Walmart was open to the public at the time.

Chesapeake police tweeted that a family reunification site has been set up at the Chesapeake Conference Center. This site is only for immediate family members or the emergency contact of those who may have been in the building, the tweet said.

The ATF is working with Chesapeake Police in the investigation.

The town of Chesapeake is located just outside of the city of Norfolk.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

