Five Injured, One Dead in Shooting at Laguna Woods Church; Suspected Shooter in Custody

At least five people have been hurt, four critically and one with minor injuries, and one person is dead after a shooting at a church in the Laguna Woods area of Orange County, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

"Four victims have been critically wounded, one with minor injuries," the OCSD said on Twitter. "All victims are adults and are enroute to the hospital. One victim is deceased at the scene."

Dispatch received call of a shooting inside Geneva Presbyterian Church at 1:26pm.

The shooting occurred just before 1:30 p.m. at Geneva Presbyterian Church, located at 24301 El Toro Road.

The suspected shooter is in police custody, the OCSD said. They have not yet been identified.

The motive for the shooting is not yet known.

A gun that may have been used in the shooting has been recovered, the OCSD said. Deputies are still at the scene.

According to the Associated Press, federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were also responding to the scene.

El Toro Road is closed between Calle Sonora and Canyon Wren, according to the OCSD.

Laguna Woods is a city in Orange County bordered by Laguna Hills and Lake Forest. It is located about 10 miles from University of California Irvine.

Days before, a destructive 200-acre blaze called the Coastal Fire destroyed 20 homes in the nearby community of Laguna Niguel. It was 60% contained as of Sunday.

The shooting also occurred just one day after an 18-year-old gunman allegedly opened fire in a supermarket in Buffalo, New York and killed 10 people.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.