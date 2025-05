4 people injured in ‘ambush style' shooting during game in Hartford, Conn.

Four people were injured in an "ambush style" shooting that took place during an outdoor game in Hartford Wednesday night.

Lt. Aaron Boisvert said officers responded to a very chaotic scene with multiple shooters and guns on Nelson Street around 10 p.m.

Responding officers found two people with gunshot wounds at the scene. One was unresponsive and is currently undergoing surgery, according to police.

Two other people were taken to the hospital in a private vehicle and are being treated. Three of the four people injured are in stable condition, authorities said.

When officers arrived, there were multiple fights happening in the street. Police said there's "evidence all over the place" and they are conducting an investigation.

The police department said several men were playing a dice game outside when the shooting happened.

It comes after a deadly shooting that happened around 1:30 p.m. on Capitol Avenue.

"It was a very violent day in the city of Hartford," Boisvert said.

The scene is active and an investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.