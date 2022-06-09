Maryland

3 Killed in Shooting at Maryland Manufacturing Facility

An active shooter opened fire in the facility in Smithsburg, Maryland

NBC Universal, Inc.

Three people are dead after a shooter opened fire inside a manufacturing facility in western Maryland Thursday afternoon, Gov. Larry Hogan said.

Deputies responded to the active shooting at Columbia Machine, Inc. on Bikle Road in Smithsburg around 2:30 p.m.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said there are "multiple fatalities."

The suspect was shot and injured during a confrontation with a Maryland State Police trooper, the sheriff's office said. The shooter was hospitalized, but their condition is unclear at this time.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The trooper suffered a minor injury, authorities said.

Smithsburg is in a remote area near the Maryland-Pennsylvania border and a few miles from Hagerstown, Maryland.

U.S. & World

capitol riot Jun 7

Jan. 6 Insurrection Hearings: How to Watch and What to Know

Donald Trump 2 hours ago

Live Updates: Capitol Riot Hearings to Open; Injured Officer Set to Testify

No further information was immediately available.

Stay with News4 for updates to this developing story.

This article tagged under:

MarylandshootingActive ShooterWashington County
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us