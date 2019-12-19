‘Keep the Change, Ya Filthy Animal.’ Murrieta Waitress Surprised With $1,200 Tip

A waitress was surprised with a generous $100 tip -- from more than a dozen people at the table.

"Keep the change, ya filthy animal," the group said as they handed her the cash, quoting from Christmas favorite "Home Alone."

Thirteen real estate professionals showing up to the French Valley Cafe at 37600 Sky Canyon Dr, each with $100 for their breakfast.

Server Zoey Warrell is a 22-year-old single mom. She just moved back to Murrieta a few months ago with just a few hundred dollars and no job.

I’ve been trying to catch up, but it’s really hard to catch up because there’s always something that comes up. Zoey Warrell

Her new boss actually selected her for the Christmas surprise.

Darci Castillejos said her friends called her asking if any of her employees could use this type of gift.

“Zoey is relatively a new employee. It just felt like it’s the right thing to do. She’s the right recipient,” Castillejos said.

The idea started when Barbara Horan of the generous “breakfast club” posted on Facebook asking other real estate professionals to give back.

“I just thought it was fabulous. So I got to meet new people. We got to help someone in need. It just felt really good,” she said.

Warrell thought she wouldn’t be able to give her son Jaxton the Christmas she dreamed of. But now, she’s off to make this year extra special.

This morning we had 13 people come to French Valley Airport Cafe to surprise a lucky waitress with a Christmas gift. Each of us brought $100 bill to breakfast with us and we left our change as a tip. All said and done the servers tip was $1,268. Zoey, our server, is a single mom, with a 5 month old son, and just had her wisdom teeth pulled. Merry Christmas Zoey! Posted by Zachary Bach on Thursday, December 19, 2019

“I think with our profession and what we do, having community and being part of a community is one of the most important things,” Zachary Bach, who gave $100, said.

The breakfast club said the group hopes e to do something like this again, and they hope by sharing their act of kindness it inspires others to do a good deed, too.