Musk Reinstates Suspended Journalists After Twitter Poll

"The people have spoken," he said after users voted to reinstate the accounts of high-profile journalists who cover the company and its billionaire owner.

Elon Musk
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File

Several high-profile journalists who were suspended from Twitter on Thursday evening were reinstated early Saturday. 

"The people have spoken," Elon Musk tweeted

Twitter users voted in a poll posted by Musk to reinstate the accounts, which were cut off without warning. The social media platform's new owner has recently used Twitter polls for several high-profile decisions including the reinstatement of former President Donald Trump’s account.

The accounts of Ryan Mac of The New York Times, Donie O’Sullivan of CNN, Drew Harwell of The Washington Post, Matt Binder of Mashable, Micah Lee of The Intercept, Steve Herman of Voice of America and independent journalists Aaron Rupar, Keith Olbermann and Tony Webster were all suspended Thursday evening.

"Matt Binder is back," the Mashable journalist tweeted early Saturday.

