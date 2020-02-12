Cleveland Browns

Myles Garrett Reinstated by NFL After 6-Game Suspension

Garrett, who is originally from Arlington, Texas, missed Cleveland's final six games last season after he attacked Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph with a helmet

Myles Garrett Helmet Attack
Jason Miller/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett has been reinstated by the NFL after being suspended for hitting Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head with a helmet in a Nov. 14 game.

Garrett, the 2017 top overall pick, met with Commissioner Roger Goodell on Monday in the final step before he could be cleared.

The 24-year-old Arlington, Texas native missed Cleveland's final six games last season after his attack on Rudolph.

Garrett issued a formal apology, saying what he did was selfish and unacceptable.

Rudolph avoided injury and was not suspended despite his attempt to grab Garrett’s helmet or charging at him. He was later fined $50,000 for his involvement in the melee. The league penalized 29 players $3,507 apiece for "entering the fight area."

Garrett has expressed remorse for pulling off Rudolph's helmet and smashing him in the head with it in the final seconds of Cleveland's win over Pittsburgh.

The NFL fined the Browns and Steelers organizations $250,000 each for what happened.

