Mystery Surrounds Blood Found Splattered on Cars Inside NJ Parking Garage

Several vehicles parked inside a New Jersey municipal parking garage were found splattered with blood in a scene almost out of a slasher film, but the biggest question remains unanswered: Where did all the blood come from?

The hood of one woman's silver Honda was sprayed with blood, and even more could be found on a white Mercedes parked next to it in the North Arlington municipal parking garage on Ridge Road.

The woman who owns the Honda said no one told her what happened, and that her car had been parked in the same spot since 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

"I just want to take my car to the car wash right now," she said.

Police who arrived on the scene Thursday morning found several cars in the garage had varying amounts of blood on them, but even after hours and hours of combing the area, they told NBC New York they still did not know whose blood it was or what happened.

There was no visible damage to the front end of the white SUV, which was dusted for finger prints as well. Police said there were no reports in town of any pedestrians or animals being struck by a vehicle, making the bloody that much more of a mystery.

There were apparently no cameras and no witnesses to whatever happened overnight that left the cars splattered, and a pool of blood on the sidewalk in the middle of a busy stretch of road.

By midday, police and sheriff's officers gathered what evidence they could, and the town's fire department hosed down the sidewalk and floor of the garage. It was reopened to pedestrians soon after.

There are apartments above the storefronts on the street, but police said no one has come forward to say if they saw or heard anything.

Anyone with information about what may have happened is asked to contact North Arlington police.