Naked Man in Calif. Dances Atop Patrol SUV, Shatters Rear Window

Police arrested a naked 38-year-old man who was able to get on top of a patrol SUV in Hollywood and seemingly dance on the vehicle's hood, authorities said Saturday.

And once the man, identified by authorities as Benny Martinez, was taken into custody and placed in the back of a patrol vehicle, he began to kick at one of the rear side windows, the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Division reported.

"Officers attempted to roll down the window to prevent damage," according to a police statement. "As the window was being rolled down, the suspect kicked it causing it to shatter."

Martinez was taken to the department's Hollywood station and cited for misdemeanor vandalism.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

He was later released.

Officers were initially dispatched at about 7:10 a.m. Friday to assist other officers in the area of Hollywood Boulevard and Argyle Avenue regarding a disturbing the peace call, with a suspect who was not complying with their commands.

He then climbed onto the roof of a patrol SUV and started jumping up and down, police said.

"Officers continued to use de-escalation techniques and the suspect eventually climbed down and was taken into custody without incident or use of force," according to the LAPD statement.