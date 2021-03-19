georgia

Names of Remaining Four Victims in Atlanta-Area Spa Shootings Released

The victims are among eight people who were killed when a gunman opened fire Tuesday at two spas in Atlanta and one north of the city in Cherokee County

The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office on Friday released the names of four women killed in shootings at two Atlanta spas.

They were identified as Soon C. Park, 74; Hyun J. Grant, 51; Suncha Kim, 69; and Yong A. Yue, 63.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office identified those victims as Delaina Ashley Yaun, 33; Paul Andre Michels, 54; Xiaojie Tan, 49; and Daoyou Feng, 44.

Six of the people killed are of Asian descent, officials said. The deaths happened the same day the reporting forum Stop AAPI Hate released a report saying reports of anti-Asian hate incidents have risen significantly. The report said a disproportionate number of the incidents involved women.

