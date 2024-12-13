Nancy Pelosi injured during event in Luxembourg

Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi was taken to a Luxembourg hospital Friday after she hurt herself during an event marking the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge.

The nature of the injury and how it occurred weren't immediately clear.

Pelosi's office said in a statement she's receiving excellent treatment and will continue working.

"She continues to work and regrets that she is unable to attend the remainder of the CODEL engagements to honor the courage of our service members during one of the greatest acts of American heroism in our nation’s history," the statement continued. "Speaker Emerita Pelosi conveys her thanks and praise to our veterans and gratitude to people of Luxembourg and Bastogne for their service in World War II and their role in bringing peace to Europe."

Pelosi, 84, is the former House speaker and a current representative from San Francisco.