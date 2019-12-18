Church Leader, Professor Charged With Soliciting ‘Student’ With Arby’s Card

A church leader and university professor in northeastern Missouri has been charged with patronizing prostitution after allegedly trying to solicit an 18-year-old on Grindr with offers of an Arby’s gift card and gas money.

The investigation began after Truman State University police received a tip that Barry Poyner had been “harassing” male students and “offering to pay for items for sexual favors,” according to court documents. Poyner, 57, was allegedly contacting the students on the popular gay dating app Grindr.

The Kirksville Daily Express reported that a police officer set up a Grindr profile posing as an 18-year-old man, and Poyner, using the profile name “DILF,” reached out to express his interest in establishing a “sugar daddy relationship.” Poyner is accused of trying to lure the teen with gift cards, clothing and money, which Poyner said he had done in prior arrangements, police said.

