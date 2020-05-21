Corpus Christi

Texas Base on Lockdown After Reports of Shooter

KRIS

A naval air station in Texas went on lockdown Thursday morning after an active shooter was reported near one of the facility’s gates.

Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi said the shooter was “neutralized” and all gates remained closed. There were no immediate reports of what happened to the shooter or other injuries.

The station had a similar lockdown last December. In another incident at the base last year, a man pleaded guilty to destruction of U.S. government property and possession of a stolen firearm for ramming his truck into a barricade at the Corpus Christi station

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Corpus ChristiActive Shooter
