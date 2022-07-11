Navy Identifies Sailor Found Dead on USS Carl Vinson

A sailor who died while on board the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier while it was docked at Naval Air Station North Island on Sunday has been identified by the Navy.

Officials said the sailor who died was Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Darren Collins, who was just 22 when he died.

No indications of suicide or foul play were found at the incident, Lt. Commander Christina M. Gibson said. The Navy has been investigating the circumstances of the death.

“My deepest condolences go out to the Collins family in this time of tragic loss,” said Capt. P. Scott Miller, commanding officer, USS Carl Vinson. “As shipmates we grieve the untimely passing of a talented young man.”

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Sailors on board the ship are being offered a variety of counseling services, the Navy said, including those provided by a ship's psychologist, chaplains and a deployed resiliency counselor.

Collins, who was from Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, joined the service in 2019. He first reported aboard the Carl Vinson in October of 2020.