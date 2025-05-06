Kings hire three-time NBA champion B.J. Armstrong as assistant GM

Kings general manager Scott Perry has found his right-hand man.

Sacramento has hired B.J. Armstrong as assistant general manager under Perry, the team officially announced Wednesday. ESPN's Shams Charania first reported the news Tuesday, citing sources.

"B.J. has an elite understanding of the game, and his basketball IQ, front office insight, and championship experience will be invaluable as we build towards the future,” Perry said in a statement. “He’s been a trusted advisor to me and many others in the basketball world for years, and I’m confident his perspective and leadership will make a significant impact on our organization."

Armstrong spent most of his career with the Bulls, winning three NBA championships in Chicago from 1990 to 1993.

He also played for the Golden State Warriors, Charlotte Hornets and Orlando Magic.

Armstrong stayed around the game even after hanging up his jersey, first as an agent before dipping his toes into the podcast world as Perry's co-host. Now he will take on an executive role in Sacramento.

The Kings have entered an offseason of change, hiring Perry to replace Monte McNair as general manager and removing the interim tag from Doug Christie's head coaching title while also cleaning house with most of their assistants.

The change likely will continue this summer, and now, Armstrong will help lead that change.

