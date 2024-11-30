How Kings-Blazers matchup impacts NBA Cup elimination scenarios

It's been a rough start to the NBA Cup for the Kings, who currently sit second to last in the Western Conference standings for the league's in-season tournament.

After starting 0-2 in group play, Sacramento's third group game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday at Moda Center has massive implications for the Kings.

If Sacramento loses to Portland, the Kings will be eliminated from advancing in the NBA Cup.

The following elimination scenarios are also applicable for today's games ⬇️ https://t.co/jletdUEOcJ pic.twitter.com/z0njCeTVaB — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) November 29, 2024

However, Sacramento doesn't control its own destiny, as Friday's matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder also factor into the equation.

If the Kings win, but the Lakers also are victorious over the Thunder, Sacramento still will be eliminated.

It's been a rocky beginning to the 2024-25 NBA season for the Kings, who currently sit No. 11 in the Western Conference playoff picture at 9-10.

Sacramento will seek to continue building momentum after the Kings' impressive 115-104 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday at Target Center.

Download and follow The Deuce & Mo Podcast